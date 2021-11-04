BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain Air Show is coming back to East Tennessee.

The last time the show was here was in 2016. The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority and the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard announced the news Thursday morning.

Mark your calendars, the air show is scheduled for Sept. 10-11.

In 2016, the Smoky Mountain Air Show brought in more than 200,000 people from across the country. Organizers are expecting around the same for 2022.

A lot of preparation goes into an event like this, and organizers are getting right to work. Lee Hartley, commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing was happy to announce the main event.

“For the headlining act we have been able to secure the United States Navy Aerial Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels,” Hartley said. “So the Blues are back!”

The two-day event is the largest event hosted at the base and allows people an inside look at different aircrafts from over the years.

“McGhee Tyson International Guard Base has been around since 1967,” Hartley said. “So there’s been a long history of just a great partnership to make sure that we’re not only good tenants but that we’re also providing the services for the citizens of Tennessee and of course the United States as well.”

While the men and women at the base give their all for our country, organizers with the Smoky Mountain Air Show are giving back to the community.

Brian Simmons with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority said Second Harvest Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley will receive a part of the proceeds from the air show.

Elaine Streno with Second Harvest said the proceeds could have a huge impact on the nonprofit.

“We have eight different feeding programs in eighteen counties,” Streno said. “We are feeding and providing meals to at least a minimum of one hundred thousand people in our eighteen county service area.”

Bart McFadden, president of the Boys & Girls Club Of the Tennessee Valley, said the event offers a chance open up a new world of opportunities to their members.

“It’s going to give us an opportunity to expose our kids, the 67,000 kids that we serve at the Boys and Girls Clubs, to careers in the field of aviation but also just to be part of one of the most amazing community events that will be in our region in a long time,” McFadden said.

Along with the Blue Angels, there are more acts that will be announced but organizers tell us to stay tuned for more information soon.