KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parking passes and premium viewing tickets for the upcoming Smoky Mountain Air Show presented by DENSO at McGhee Tyson Airport later this summer are going on sale Wednesday morning.

General admission to the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is happening Sept. 10-11, is free and does not require a ticket for entry; however, there is no seating provided and general admission attendees will need to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to watch the likes of the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, among others.

Parking passes for the air show start at $75 per vehicle, while reserved seating tickets start at $75 per person; Flight Line Club Seating, which is described as prime location on the flight line providing some of the best views of the show, is priced at $350 per table of 2, or $700 per table of 4. Each are good for one day only.

Flight Line Club Seating includes a reserved table and chairs, snack and lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, shaded dining areas and separate portable restrooms. Flight Line Club Seating tickets are good for one day only.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show is expected to host some high-profile flight teams.

Last week, officials announced that the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demonstration Team will be joined by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Commemorative Air Force, Greg Koontz Air Shows and Younkin Air Shows for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place September 10-11 at McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa.

Tickets go on sale on the official website at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.