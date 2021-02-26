Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival coming to Townsend May 22

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A one-of-a-kind festival is coming to East Tennessee in the coming months.

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is scheduled to take place in Townsend on May 22.

The event will include live music, vendors, food trucks, bigfoot competitions, oral history and other activities.

The event will be open to the public and the is no general admission ticket to attend the festival.

But if you want to enjoy the outdoors ahead of the main bulk of the festival, ickets are on sale for the Bigfoot 5K run.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival website.

You can also follow updates by checking out the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Facebook page.