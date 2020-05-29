Smoky Mountain Opry will not reopen for 2020 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After months of closure to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, representatives with the Smoky Mountain Opry said Thursday the dinner show venue will not be reopening for the 2020 season.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Comedy Barn, Dolly Parton’s Stampede among Sevier County dinner shows closing until May

According to spokesperson Pete Owens with The Dollywood Company, the continued closure is due to social distancing requirements.

“Based on the current social distancing requirements for theaters and the prospect of mounting such a large production show for the 2020 season, we made the very difficult decision to not open the Opry for the 2020 season. We are asking our staff to contact our Human Resources staff for out placement.” Pete Owens, VP of Marketing & Public Relations, The Dollywood Company

World Choice Investments, Dolly Parton’s dinner theater company that operates The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and Smoky Mountain Opry, had previously closed the dinner shows until May, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

RELATED: Dolly Parton dinner theater company acquires Fee Hedrick Entertainment

LATEST STORIES