Smoky Mountain River Rat kicking off 25th season of tubing

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) - Smoky Mountain River Rat is starting up their tubing season this weekend as temperatures continue to warm.

Smoky Mountain River Rat tubing kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at their main tubing outpost, located at 205 Wears Valley Rd in Townsend. The season will continue for as long as the weather allows.

This will be the 25th season of River Rat offering tubing in the Smokies. The business has grown to three outposts. Two in Townsend and one in Hartford.

Tubing is available seven days a week through Labor Day. Whitewater rafting is also available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

