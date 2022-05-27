SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride will roll through the mountains of East Tennessee for the 22nd time to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day weekend.

WATE 6 On Your Side News spoke with the organizer and a rider ahead of the event.

For fellow motorcycle riders and community members who want to support the event, it is Sunday, May 29, 2022. The event will be set up at the Sevier County Courthouse on Court Avenue by 8:00 a.m.

At 10:00 a.m. there will be an opening ceremony including the national anthem, guest speakers, TAPS and the placing of the wreath.

Kickstands will go up at 11:00 a.m. for the start of the 65 mile police-escorted ride across five counties to Clinch Mountain Veteran’s Overlook.

The closing ceremony will be at approximately 12:30 p.m.