Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride happening Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ride paying tribute to our country’s fallen heroes is taking place this Memorial Day weekend.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride takes place on Sunday at the Sevier County courthouse. The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m., but people are welcome to come early for sandwiches and coffee.

The ride begins at 11 a.m. and will go 65 miles to Grainger County for the closing ceremony.

Anyone is welcome to join this free event, and those who do not wish to ride are welcome to watch from the road ride. For more information, visit facebook.com/SmokyMountainThunderMemorialRide.