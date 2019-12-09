Smoky Mountain Winterfest celebrating its 30th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Smoky Mountain Winterfest, now in its 30th year, has made its way back to the area.

Once an idea to help attract visitors during the slower winter season, the event has turned into one of the busiest times of the year for Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

MORE ONLINE | SkyBridge hosting ‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ event

Light displays, holiday-themed shows, special menus at local restaurants, and more are offered throughout the four-month period.

“Our businesses have taken our winter experience to an extraordinary level making a winter visit to the Smoky Mountains an entirely unique and authentic experience for families who visit throughout the year,” Mary Hope Maples, director of the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Council, said.

Fifteen million twinkling LED lights can be seen from Shadrak’s Christmas Wonderland at Smokies Stadium in Kodak to the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

New events this year include daily events at The Incredible Christmas Place, Anakeesta Theme Park’s Woodland Winter Wonderland event, and the SkyLift Park’s Lights Over Gatlinburg.

For more information and a complete list of Winterfest events please visit www.SmokiesFun.com.