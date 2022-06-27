KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — SNAP and P-EBT benefits can now be used at all Knoxville farmer’s markets according to Nourish Knoxville.

The Ebenezer Road Farmers’ Market began accepting SNAP/P-EBT benefits and joined the Double Up Food Bucks program. This market joins Nourish Knoxville’s Market Square, New Harvest, and Winter Farmers’ Markets and National Women in Agriculture’s Eastside Sunday Market in using the Double Up Food Bucks program. This means that SNAP and P-EBT recipients can shop at any Knoxville farmers’ market and receive free produce.

People who are in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can swipe their EBT or P-EBT cards at a market and the Double Up program will match up to $20 per day to be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. For example, a family who spends $10 in SNAP benefits receives an additional $10 in Double Up tokens to spend at the market for fresh produce.

“With Double Up Food Bucks, federal nutrition dollars work harder—simultaneously reducing hunger and supporting healthier diets for SNAP households, while also supporting farmers,” says Charlotte Tolley, Nourish Knoxville Executive Director.

The Double Up program was started by the nonprofit Fair Food Network in 2009 in Michigan to help low-income families have greater access to fresh food while supporting local farmers. In 2019, Nourish Knoxville joined the FFN and 20 states to bring Double Up to East Tennessee. There are currently 14 participating farmers’ markets, one grocery store, and one farm store offering Double Up Food Bucks across the region. For a full list of participating places, visit doubleuptn.org.