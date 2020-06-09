Sneak peek at Anakeesta expansion

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta adding several new offerings to its attraction and Treeventure, a one-of-a-kind adventure course, is gearing up to open to guests.
It’s part of the first phase of the park’s largest expansion, WATE 6 On Your Side got a sneak peek of the new adventure course Tuesday.
Also new on top of the mountain is the Smokehouse Barbecue and Brewery offering scenic views while dining.
The expansion by the way, coming at a price tag of $6.5 million, and the new additions are expected to open later this season.
