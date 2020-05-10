Live Now
Snow, In May? Look no further than East Tennessee’s own LeConte Lodge

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend in Sevierville, one lodge sharing some pictures on their blog, http://www.highonleconte.com/daily-posts, of snow in none other than the month of May.

LeConte Lodge was able to capture some beautiful pictures of the snow and its blanket it lent them on the weekend of May 9 and 10.

The lodge also saying they’re excitedly making preparations to host visitors again beginning on May 18, but until then the grounds remain closed.

