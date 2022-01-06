KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most of East Tennessee will be spending lunch watching the snow fall according to the latest models from the National Weather Service.

The NWS expanded its Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday evening to include three more counties across the Cumberland Plateau. Morgan, Fentress and Cumberland counties were added to the warning until 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said Wednesday night that temperatures will begin in the mid- to upper-20s with a few breaks of sunshine before the wintery weather moves in.

The plateau will see snow first between 9-11 a.m. with about 2-4 inches of snow expected.

“Some recent model runs have slowed this system down a little bit so it may be closer to 10 to 11 a.m. for the plateau to start to see that snow,” Cavaliere said.

The southern East Tennessee Valley will get a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet first beginning around 11 a.m. before turning to snow until around 1 p.m. The northern valley will see more snow than wintery mix.

“If we see a period of freezing rain and sleet for an elongated time before the snow arrives, that is going to cut some of our snowfall totals,” Cavaliere said.

The valley is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow. Concentrated pockets of snow called snow bands could bring locally heavier amounts.

“Depending on where those set up, some areas – even within one county – may potentially see some locally higher totals,” Cavaliere said.

The mountains further east including Greene County, higher elevations of Sevier County, and the Tri-Cities will see the snow around noon to 2 p.m.

The snow is expected to accumulate on grassy surfaces first and then between 2-4 p.m. road temperatures will be low enough that the snow could begin to stick to the roads.