Soaky Mountain Water Park using grand opening to give back

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County’s newest waterpark is celebrating its grand opening, after putting off the celebration for a year.

Soaky Mountain Water Park opened in June of 2020 but due to the pandemic, the owners decided to put off the big celebration until restrictions lessened. The park will be open daily through August with some additional days through mid-September.

“2020 was truly a challenging year for us,” said Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark. “That’s why we are taking the time on June 4 to properly celebrate our great new waterpark.”

The water park opened for the season on May 15 but decided to host a special grand opening event on June 4 to give back to the community by hosting a slide race for charity. Four people raced down ‘Splash and Furious’ as fast as they could with the winner receiving $3,000 for the charity of their choice.

The winner chose Friends of the Smokies. $1,000 was also given to each runner-up, who chose to donate to the Boys and Girls Club, Sevier County Food Ministries, and United Way.