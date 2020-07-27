Soaky Mountain Waterpark offering discount days for essential workers, military, neighboring counties

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Soaky Mountain Waterpark is offering a way to beat the heat on the cheap for essential workers, military members and residents of neighboring counties.

The 50-acre waterpark from now until Friday, July 31, is offering tickets for $29.99 for residents with a valid ID from Sevier, Knox, Blount, Jefferson or Cocke counties.

The Avalaunch is the first-of-its-kind water coaster with four flying saucer features that create a drop-and-dive sensation and one wave curved wall.

Full price daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone taller than 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone 42 inches or below. Children ages three and up require a ticket. The waterpark will be open through Labor Day.

Essential workers will get their chance at the same discount next week, Aug. 3-8, and active or retired military members, first responders and hospital workers will have their discount days Aug 10-13.

“We are grateful for those who are helping our country through this challenging time and want to recognize them for their hard work, dedication and effort,” Soaky Mountain Waterpark General Manager Dave Andrews said.

Essential workers include anyone defined as such by Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 22. Military members, first responders and hospital workers will have to show a valid ID or paystub for their discount.

Both promotions allow a person to purchase up to four additional discounted tickets so they can bring family members or guests.

