Soaky Mountain Waterpark reopening this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather gets warmer, Soaky Mountain Waterpark is finishing up its preparations to reopen for the season this weekend.

The water park will officially open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16; then daily starting May 22.

Park hours this weekend run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday as well as May 22-28 when the daily hours kick in.

The massive water park had opened last year during the pandemic, but was unable to celebrate its grand opening so this year, the park will be celebrating on June 4.

Daily tickets for general admission cost $44.99; while a single season pass is marked at $109.99. Cabana rentals are also available.

Options for purchasing season passes and parking passes are available on the park’s website, click here for more information.