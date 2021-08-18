Soaky Mountain Waterpark suspends all alcohol sales for remainder of 2021 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soaky Mountain Waterpark has suspended alcohol sales for the remainder of the season in an agreement with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Sevierville Beer Commission following a series of dangerous alcohol-related incidents.

The park is working with both of those agencies to enhance alcohol-related policies. This after an agent from the TABC recommended the park’s alcohol license be suspended. The park has received two citations from the state regulators for a more than a dozen alcohol-related incidents over the past two months.

The state agency issued the water park a citation on July 23 for failure to maintain the establishment’s compliance with state and local ordinances related to alcohol service. Sevierville Police responded to eight alcohol-related incidents at the park between June 1 – July 15, 2021. The citation led to a fine of $1,500.

A second citation was issued by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Aug. 6 in relation to the fatal July 31 shooting and three July 24 arrests. Police responded to three alcohol-related incidents during a four-hour period at the park on July 24, one day after the alcohol commission first issued a citation and fine.

A park spokesperson said they’ve hosted over 300,000 guests in 2021, and the isolated actions of a few individuals doesn’t represent the experiences of all their guests.

Dave Andrews, General Manager of the park says, “The safety of our employees, our loyal season pass holders, and the other guests who visit our family waterpark is paramount. We exist to provide opportunities for our guests to have fun and make memories together. What happened in our parking lot was a senseless act of violence, and we remain committed to helping the Sevierville Police Department with their investigation. We are grateful to everyone who reacted quickly to apprehend the suspect, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

Sevierville Police Department responded to a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark that left one person dead on July 31.

Sarah Romine, 31, from Knoxville, Tenn. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. SPD believes Romine shot both victims. Joshua Dannels, 30, from Crossville, Tenn. was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.