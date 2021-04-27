Solar farm location named; more renewable energy coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board and Tennessee Valley Authority announced the location of a new solar farm that will be to provide renewable energy to Knoxville.

TVA announced the selection of Origis Energy to develop a 200-megawatt solar farm in Clay County, Mississippi. This solar farm will support Knoxville’s renewable energy needs. KUB’s investment in the project helped enable 50 megawatts of new battery storage technology that will increase power grid resiliency.

“Knoxville is serious about addressing climate change, and this investment by TVA and KUB positions us as a national leader. This partnership not only helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions – it gives our city a competitive advantage,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “The solar power generated by this solar farm can fuel economic growth in Knoxville while creating jobs and opportunities for rural communities within the Tennessee Valley.”

Origis Energy will supply solar energy via TVA’s Green Invest program. Origis will develop, build, own and operate the plant using industry-leading techniques. The project will create significant investments in the community, including more than 250 construction jobs, with additional employment for operations and maintenance staff. The facility should be completed in late 2023.

“This is our third utility-scale solar facility in Mississippi with TVA, and it demonstrates the success of Green Invest to connect local communities, private business, and public power through renewable energy,” said Johan Vanhee, Origis Energy chief commercial officer, and chief procurement officer. “We are excited to use TVA’s innovative program to contribute to economic activity in Clay County while helping the city of Knoxville achieve its carbon reduction goals.”

Last November, KUB announced that 20% of Knoxville’s electricity will be generated from renewable sources, and in total, they will secure enough solar energy to power about 83,000 homes.