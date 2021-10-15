KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Vol fans are getting ready for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. Dozens of people on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s campus shared their excitement about the game. Most of them said they were glad they bought their tickets early.

It’s a sold-out game at Neyland Stadium. This is the first time since 2017 that a home game has sold out. This is also the first time fans will checker Neyland Stadium since 2017.

4 p.m. activities and live music

5:15 p.m. Vol Walk

5:50 p.m. Pride of the Southland Band march

7:30 p.m. Kickoff

UT Sophmore Caitlin Motto said she’s bringing her whole family to their first UT game tomorrow. They’re all from Long Island, NY.

“I love the school spirit. I see a lot of people in orange. Caitlin told me that it’s orange Fridays. Yeah, I just love the community and I’m just really excited for the game tomorrow,” said her sister, Kristen Motto.

“Yeah, it’s going to be an exciting game. checkered stadium, fully packed, all sold out. exciting,” Caitlin said.

If you have tickets to the game and you’re not sure what color your section is wearing, you can check this website to find out what color you need to wear. The game doesn’t actually start until 7:30 Saturday night but people are sure to be out tailgating pretty early. Parking lots open at 7 A.M.

Some students like sophomore Elliott Majkaut said they already have their whole day planned out,

“I’m excited to tailgate before the game and hopefully come out with a win against Ole Miss, one of our big rivals. It’s kinda a defining point in our season right here. So that’s what I’m excited about,” she said.

Another sophomore, Tommy McGuire, said “I’m just looking forward to the environment. It’s going to be crazy, the stadium is going to be electric. We go a packed house, and we’re going to get this football program back to where it needs to be, and that’s at the top.”

If you don’t have tickets to the game, plenty of bars and breweries will have it playing on their TVs. Knox Brew Hub is one of them.

“Usually during game time it’s pretty slow just because people are able to get into the game. So we’re kinda preparing and expecting for people to be in watching the games at the bars as well. so we’re just going to have two bartenders on just ready to work, ready to serve people some bears and just cheer on the Vols,” said Morgan White with Knox Brew Hub.

The game will be aired on SEC Network, with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m.