Solid Waste director in Hamblen County terminated from position

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Comptroller’s Office

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Friday evening that a county official is no longer employed.

According to the mayor, Dan Winter was terminated from his position as the director of the Hamblen County-Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System effective Friday, March 19.

Dan Winter (Photo Courtesy: Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office)

The former director of the Hamblen County Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System is under indictment on a theft charge related to accusations he misused public funds.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamblen County official accused of using public funds on personal truck

He was indicted in January 2021 on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct as a result of an investigation by the Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter