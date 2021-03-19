Solid Waste director in Hamblen County terminated from position

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Friday evening that a county official is no longer employed.

According to the mayor, Dan Winter was terminated from his position as the director of the Hamblen County-Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System effective Friday, March 19.

Dan Winter (Photo Courtesy: Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office)

The former director of the Hamblen County Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System is under indictment on a theft charge related to accusations he misused public funds.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamblen County official accused of using public funds on personal truck

He was indicted in January 2021 on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct as a result of an investigation by the Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office.