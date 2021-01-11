Solway Veterans Memorial completed

SOLWAY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new memorial is now complete in the community of Solway, in remembrance of those who’ve fought for our freedom.

Solway Baptist Church donated land, and worked with the TVA Retirees Association to build a brick and granite reflection space.

The project manager says their hard work is already paying off.

“It’s nice to be able to see people come and remember a family member or friend that maybe didn’t come back.” Jay Ambrister – Project Manager

The Solway Veterans Memorial is right off of Oak Ridge Highway in between Oak Ridge and Knoxville.

It’s open to the public seven days a week during daylight hours, and you can park in the church’s parking lot right next to the memorial.