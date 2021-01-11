Some Knox Co. parents still concerned about in-person learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is in week two of the school semester and parents continue to voice their concerns about students going back in person amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One parent says she feels once the cases started to rise, the entire district should have gone virtual for the semester.

She says her kids are going in person this semester, but she says she made that decision based on how things were in November.

Now that case counts are higher and still rising, she wishes she could take back that choice.

“I would like for the county to be virtual until vaccinations can reach whatever threshold is needed; I think 70% of the population? I think that would be safer for all involved. I think it would avoid an abrupt transition. I worry that the numbers of cases will spike even more, that more faculty and staff will be unable to be there in person and schools will shut down abruptly.” Caroline Mann – Knox County Schools Parent

Caroline is just one parent, but Knox County Board of Education members say she’s not alone. They have the emails to prove it.

“Since right prior to school going back in person January 5th, once that was announced, there was a lot of emails that I think a lot of different school board members got. I think I got close to 40, if not a little bit over that,” said Daniel Watson, BOE member representing the 3rd district.

It’s the same story for Board of Education Chair Susan Horn.

“I’ve gotten several emails from people who are concerned about school being in session. I’ve also received emails from parents saying thank you that school is back open,” Horn said.

As the calls and emails continue to pour in, BOE members want parents to know that it’s not always easy to respond to every email, but they’re trying the best they can.

“I think all of our leaders are reading those responses. Some of it is just a matter of having enough time,” Watson said.

And while an email may not lead to immediate change, they want parents to know they’re listening, and they’re passing their concerns along to Superintendent Thomas.

“The superintendent and his team are in constant communication with the Knox County Health Department, and they are monitoring the situation in each of our schools,” Horn said.

“Even when the decision isn’t quite what we would do, we would have grace and understand that there are no easy answers right now. There just aren’t,” Watson said.