KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Trustee’s Office said some county tax bills will be delayed due to new software issues.

The department said roughly two-thirds of Knox County property owners will not be affected by the delay because their taxes are escrowed and paid through banks or mortgage companies.

County tax bills are now expected to be issued around November 1. The deadline to pay Knox County property tax bills is Feb. 28, 2022.

A release from the Trustee’s Office said the new software vendor was expected to be operational by this tax season but the pandemic impacted their resources and personnel. Knox County began working with the new vendor in November 2019.

