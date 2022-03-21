KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday marked the first day since September 2021 that students, faculty, and staff could choose to wear a mask at Knox County schools.

Ricky Stinnett had a good first day back to school post Spring Break. The Knox County fourth-grader wore a mask at school Monday and was surprised when it was announced that morning that he didn’t need to.

“I’m just really used to wearing masks now since the whole pandemic thing and we’ve been wearing masks the whole time so I’m pretty used to it,” said Stinnett.

Gabriel Stinnett says wore a mask at school too.

“It’s still Corona-19 and everybody is coughing and everything so it just ain’t safe.”

“I like no masks,” said middle schooler Malachi Harris.

“But you (Harris) still wore one,” said Benjamin Dawn, another student.

“I still wore one,” responded Harris with a laugh.

According to Harris, he felt a little uncomfortable not wearing a mask.

“But everyone around us they didn’t wear no mask and I felt like it would be free for me to wear a mask. Half the day I had it on and half the day I didn’t,” he said.

The lift of the mask mandate is temporary and will expire several days before school gets out for the summer but some school leaders are working to make masking up a parent decision permanently, pending the outcome of mediation.

“As a mom, it was such a relief for my own children. I’ve seen the anxiety kids have been dealing with and our kids need their childhood back and they shouldn’t be having to deal with these adult issues,” said school board member Betsy Henderson.

“In the beginning, I agreed totally with it but now with the inoculations, I think it’s the parent’s choice whether they wear them or not,” said Teresa Lawson.

Lawson has many grandchildren, nieces and nephews enrolled in Knox County Schools. She wants her family to be safe while at school and believes they will be under the lifted mandate.

She said, “I don’t think anybody should be sueing the schools. I think the schools are doing what they think they should do, then again, I think it’s the parent’s choice, so they’re kind of in a catch-22 as far as that goes.”

“We’ve been in this fight since the beginning and I always stood strong that it should be a parent’s choice. And to finally have the masks of our children, just made me just so happy as a mom and proud as a board member,” added Henderson.

School leaders will meet soon to discuss the parameters of the lawsuit mediation.