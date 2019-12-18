Some people just aren’t good at hide and seek, especially against police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some people hide under the bed, in a closet, laundry room, etc. to play hide and seek; but one Knoxville woman chose a pile of clothes as her hiding spot, and according to police – she lost.

On Sunday around 7:15 p.m. officers arrived to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of Oak Branch Circle.

The lease holder told police she wanted the people that were inside the residence removed.

Jermaine Poole came to the door and explained to police that he was the only one in the home, however, one officer saw two people in the back bedroom through the window.

Officers then entered the home and announced their presence and ordered them to identify themselves.

Shortly after Ryan Curcio exited the bedroom and claimed to be the only one in there, stating that the woman had ran out the back door.

That was when officers observed sandy blonde hair emerging under a pile of clothes on the bed, and again announced themselves.

“Courtney Johnson” then revealed herself from under the clothes and gave a false name and social security number.

As officers were checking her identity, she then ran toward the back door, opened it and fled the residence.

Officers were able to detain her after a short foot pursuit.

Casey Yates then revealed her true identity to officers and after running her real information they found a warrant out for her arrest.

And that wasn’t all they found out about Yates.

Officers found a blue backpack that belonged to Yates that contained: a black makeup bag containing three individually packaged containers of white powdery substance that was consistent of heroin, one container of a waxy substance consistent with crack cocaine, a black digital scale, 50 and 100 gram scale weights, a Narcan applicator, three cooking spoons, a blue tourniquet, and around 20 syringes.

Yates claimed the waxy substance was not actually cocaine but wax she had made to imitate crack cocaine to sell.

Yates is charged with: Counterfeit controlled substance, Criminal Impersonation, Possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and

Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Yates & the September 2018 high-speed chase

Yates has had other run-ins with the law; in September 2018, Yates garnered multiple charges in a wrong-way, high-speed chase with Knoxville police after they had responded to a reported suspected overdose at the University Commons Walmart.

An officer hit by Yates in her vehicle was not seriously injured.

Yates had been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and multiple traffic charges. Yates later admitted to taking heroin before that incident.

