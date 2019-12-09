‘Something’s got to give’ Residents speak out after deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the deadly shooting of Tyrese Wyrick Sunday night, neighbors are expressing their sadness and frustration with the frequent violence in their neighborhood.

Tyrese’s body was found on Geta Road in the North Ridge Crossing complex in North Knoxville. Neighbors who live there say shootings are common there, and they are fed up.

“Something’s gotta give. It’s just too much.” said Curtson Germany who has been living there many years.

“It’s very scary. I have grandchildren living here. That’s what I’m afraid of. You never know when a bullets going to come through the window.” said Teresa Douglas, who lives on Geta Road.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation which owns North Ridge Crossing for comment. KCDC responded with the following statement: