South College adds I.T. programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South College has just launched several new information technology programs to help meet the need for more people with computer science experience.

Those programs include two certifications for software development and data science.

There are also seven new master’s level tech programs including computer science, software engineering, cybersecurity and more.

These programs programs are available locally in Knoxville, and at the college’s other campuses in Nashville, Atlanta and Asheville.

Enrollment is now open for classes starting in January.