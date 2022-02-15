KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five new certificate programs for nurses seeking to further their education are now available at South College. The programs are designed for currently practicing nurses who want to expand their skills or move to a new nursing specialty.

“South College understands the need to offer students flexible programs that allow them the ability to expand skills in the most efficient way,” South College Chancellor Stephen A. South said. “These nursing specialty certificates are designed for working nurses who already have a master’s degree in nursing or higher and want to expand their nursing knowledge.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 16% between the years 2014 to 2024, which is much faster than the average for all occupations, the report notes.

A 2016 Tennessee Department of Education College, Career and Technical Education report states the average salary for a registered nurse with an associate’s or bachelor’s degree ranges between $44K-65K a year, while a registered nurse practitioner with a bachelor’s and master’s degree makes between $$71K-105K a year.

At South College, each program includes online class instruction and in-person clinical experiences. Four nurse practitioner certificate programs are available aimed at the unique needs of different patient groups and a nurse executive certificate, which focuses on nursing management and leadership, is available to students with an MSN:

Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Certificate

Nurse Executive Certificate

Additionally, a post-doctoral Certificate for Nurse Anesthesia is now available for nurses who already have a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.