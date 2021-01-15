South-Doyle High School student receives scholarship to join UTK’s Army ROTC program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee high school student recently got the surprise of a lifetime ahead of his time at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The Army ROTC Twitter account posted on Wednesday, Jan. 13, about the UTK Army ROTC inviting a new student to join in the fall.

Avery goes to South-Doyle High School, and received that surprise this week by Zoom from LTC Justin Howe, the professor of Military Science at UTK, by receiving a four-year scholarship.

You can watch that full video below.

Ready to be Inspired?



Watch 👀 until the end to see the actual moment a young man's life was forever changed by LTC Justin Howe, the Professor of Military Science at @UTKArmyROTC.@7ThBDEArmyROTC | @CG_ArmyROTC | @UTKnoxville | @TradocDCG | #PayForCollege | #CollegeSuccess pic.twitter.com/zknf1LA6T6 — Army ROTC (@ArmyROTC) January 14, 2021

The video starts with Avery joining in the video, believing there is an issue with his scholarship, before LTC Howe brings up the big news.

Avery is set to start in the fall in Knoxville, joining the class of 2025.