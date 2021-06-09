South High Senior Living wins preservation award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s gone from an abandoned high school to a home for dozens of Knoxville seniors, and its developers just won an award for its transformation.

South High Senior Living was chosen for the mayor’s award for the top historic preservation project in Knoxville by Knox Heritage.

South High opened as a senior living center last July. Dover Signature was contracted to work on the transformation by the Barber McMurry Architects that originally built the building back in the 1930s.