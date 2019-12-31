South Knoxville bank robbed late Tuesday

Suspect in the robbery of Tennessee State Bank, 3314 Chapman Highway, late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Bank on Chapman Highway was robbed late Tuesday afternoon by a lone robber, the Knoxville Police Department said.

A white male suspect entered the bank at 3314 Chapman Highway around 4:52 p.m. and gave a letter to the teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect is not believed to have been armed. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

