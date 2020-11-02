South Knoxville Elementary School moves to online learning Monday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools says that South Knoxville Elementary School will move to online learning beginning Monday, November 2.

The school system says this is expected to last for 10 school days and students will return to in-person instruction on Monday November 16, unless otherwise notified.

“This decision is based on the metric of teacher / school staff attendance. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” KCS said in a tweet.