KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle wreck in South Knoxville.

The Knox County Sheriff Office said the wreck occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on Tipton Station Road at Torch Lane.

The names of the two victims have not been released awaiting notification of next of kin.

No other details were given. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to gather more information as it become available.