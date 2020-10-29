South Knoxville resident, 98, keeps voting streak going

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 98-year-old South Knoxville man has never missed an opportunity to vote, and he wasn’t going to let a pandemic stop him from voting this year.

Calvin Houser, a resident of South High Senior Living has voted in every election since he was 18 years old.

The assisted living facility has discussions every week on current political topics to keep residents up to date and makes sure they’re prepared to make their vote count. Houser voted on Tuesday and said he hopes he’s a positive advocate for change.

