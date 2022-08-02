KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your taste buds have seen nothing yet.

‘Girls Gotta Eat Good’ is Knoxville’s first and only Asian bakery. All baked goods are made from traditional Filipino inspired recipes while also adding a southern component.

Jessica Carr, owner and founder, created her bakery during Covid-19. After much success early on, Carr says she cannot believe that she makes a living doing what she loves–– baking.

Her mother is from the Philippines while her father is from Tennessee which is why ‘Girls Gotta Eat Good’ incorporates both Asian and Southern cooking styles. Carr primarily sells at local farmer’s markets and other community events. She will be set up and ready to serve you at this year’s Asian Fest on August 27 and 28.

She currently bakes out of a shared kitchen space and is continuously working on new recipes everyday. Follow along with Jessica on Instagram and Facebook.