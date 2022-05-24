NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse.

The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. The report claims that as of August 2018, there were 585 names on the list.

The list will be reviewed before release with names of abuse survivors, names of potential confidential witnesses and uncorroborated allegations of abuse redacted, the convention said in an article published by Baptist Press.

Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.

A timeline for the release of the information has not been made public. Meanwhile, the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee said they are working to establish a hotline number for those reporting abuse.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

The SBC Executive Committee released the following statement:

“As Southern Baptists review Guidepost’s report and the recommendations of the Sexual Abuse Task Force, the SBC Executive Committee would like to address statements it has previously made, including, but not limited to, the September 29, 2006 statement by then-SBC Executive Committee vice president and general counsel, D. August Boto, in which he concludes that a “continued discourse between us [the Executive Committee and Survivor advocates] will not be positive or fruitful.”

The SBC Executive Committee rehects this sentiment in its entirely and seeks ot publicley repent for its failure to rectivy this position and wholeheartedly listen to survivors. TOday, in the immediate aftermath of the report’s release, the SBC Executive Committee seeks to make clear that it views engaging with survivors as a critical step toward healing our Convention from the scourge of sexual abuse and working to avoid its continued impact on our loved ones, their families, and our network of churches.”

The decision to release the report comes after Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC’s Executive Committee, resigned last fall after weeks of internal division over how to handle an investigation into the denomination’s response to sexual abuse reports.

Delegates at a 2021 SBC annual meeting voted to create a task force to oversee an independent investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.

Associated Press contributed to this report.