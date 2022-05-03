KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After three years of preperation, the inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival is set to take place in World’s Fair Park on May 14. The festival aims to feature a lineup that feels “authentically Knoxville.”

The festival has been rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 and includes a diverse array of local, regional and national talent. The festival schedule has been released:

12 p.m. – box office opens at World’s Fair Park

1 p.m. – gates open

1:30 p.m. – Willa Mae

2:30 p.m. – Tennessee Power & Light

3:30 p.m. – Electric Darling

4:30 p.m. – Daniel Donato

5:30 p.m. – Maggie Rose

6:30 p.m. The New Respects

7:30 p.m. – The Dirty Guv’nahs

9:30 p.m. – Blues Traveler

11 p.m. – Festival ends, after party with Daniel Donato at Barley’s in the Old City

Musical performances will alternate between the Mockingbird and Dogwood Stages throughout the festival.

Music isn’t the only thing to look foward to at Southern Skies. Guests at the event can expect food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a maker market and more.

General admission are on sale for $45 at southernskiesmusicfestival.com, ticket prices will increase to $50 at the door. VIP tickets are already sold out.