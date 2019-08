KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - This weekend, mentors, mentees and local businesswomen will be strutting their stuff on the runway to raise money for Girl Talk, Inc. Girl Talk empowers girls to become their best selves by reducing the likelihood of teen pregnancy and helping them to advance educationally. The bond that comes with mentoring is changing lives.

They say you can't choose your family, but for one set of teens in the program, that's just not true.