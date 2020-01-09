Speakers talk prevention, resource training to KCS students at vaping summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been called an epidemic and on Thursday, officials with Knox County Schools trying to stop students from vaping held a summit.

Thursday’s summit was for KCS middle school students, while Friday’s summit would host high school students.

The vaping prevention youth summit was organized with the idea that a message against vaping is more powerful coming from a peer rather than an adult — in that students who attended the summit will become ambassadors; receiving training on how to let others know the dangers of vaping and share resources to help those already addicted.

“The additional training is because kids are dying, getting addicted and it’s impacting some with the products,” said Ramona Drew with KCS. “Just like all over the nation, it’s becoming a problem in Knox County Schools. We had 352 students caught with vaping in our secondary education schools.”

At the start of the new semester Monday, KCS officials announced a new vaping policy that will go into effect Jan. 13.

KCS Superintended Bob Thomas sent an email to parents calling vaping “A rapidly growing problem among middle and high school students.”

