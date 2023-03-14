KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man is facing charges, including aggravated burglary, in relation to the police investigation of a reported burglary at a University of Tennessee fraternity house.

Justin Glen Hopkins, 42, faces charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary, carrying a weapon on school property, and reckless threatening act of mass school violence.

Previously, it was reported that police said they responded to the home on Fraternity Park Drive on March 10 around 5:30 a.m. and that students reported that an unidentified man had entered the house through an unlocked door. Police stated that the man had “a blade” but did not use it.

The General Sessions Docket states that Hopkins allegedly entered the fraternity house and then entered a bedroom where two students were sleeping. Allegedly, Hopkins had a knife in his hands and said, “Don’t call the police or it will be a bloodbath” along with some other incoherent statements, the narrative states.

Fraternity members were able to direct Hopkins to the common area of the house where he sat on a couch, refusing to leave, the General Sessions Docket says. Police said he had two fixed blade knifes along with two makeshift spears, according to the narrative. Police said the makeshift spears were around three feet long and were two poles with knives taped to the ends of them.

Police said Hopkins left before officers arrived.

Court records show Hopkins had been arrested previously for criminal trespass on University of Tennessee property. The docket states that Hopkins was trespassed four times from October 7, 2022, with the most recent time being on February 25, 2023.