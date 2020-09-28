Special day for seniors at Zoo Knoxville on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a special day for seniors at Zoo Knoxville as they were able to get free admission and Monday morning, the zoo hosted an event called Senior Sunrise.

The event gave older adults in the community exclusive access to the zoo from 7-9 a.m. — offering snacks, activities and live music.

The zoo said one of their maintenance guys is a pretty terrific piano player and he played on the plaza for the event.

The two-hour window Monday morning, also offered up peace of mind for older visitors, venturing out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our seniors who may be a little bit more vulnerable to the virus have a free time to come in here and walk around when its a little less crowded, a little safer for them.” John Rakis – Zoo Knoxville

As part of the event — appreciating older visitors and older animals — signs were posted to let people know which animals were some of the longest-living residents at Zoo Knoxville and to share their stories.

