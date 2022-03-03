KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols football quarterback Josh Dobbs was back in action this week with his annual delivery of Girl Scout cookies with the help of a local scout to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Dobbs and girl scout Kheri, who is the daughter of WATE 6 Good Morning Tennessee Anchor Tearsa Smith, teamed up again to deliver the cookies to the patients. Dobbs also gave signed football mementos and was able to visit with patients. Last year, Dobbs and Kheri brought the cookies to the hospital but were unable to visit and deliver in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be able to do this in person, it’s always a joy to give back to the hospital,” Dobbs said.

The special delivery of Girl Scout cookies has become a tradition for the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Southern Appalachians girl scout.

Dobbs also spoke about his newly launched charity foundation, the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, encouraging and inspiring youth.

The quarterback will continue to give back to youth communities via his nonprofit, as well as with sweet treats in Girl Scout cookies.