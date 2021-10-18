KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, the Athens City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the recent dismissal of the police chief. Cliff Couch was fired last week after he had reportedly declined to resign from his position.

At the time of Couch’s firing, no reason was given for the termination. A separation notice shows Couch was involuntarily terminated and it lists his separation as “permanent.”

The meeting agenda states there will be discussion Monday night regarding city employees and missing surveillance cameras. The agenda also shows Couch claims he was terminated out of retaliation because of a statement he had made about those cameras.

City Manager Seth Sumner told WTVC that the missing cameras had nothing to do with his dismissal.

Couch had been appointed Police Chief of Athens in September 2017 after a nationwide recruitment effort. Couch, a native of Florida, previously served as police chief in Great Bend, Kansas and as police chief in Goodland, Kansas.

Lieutenant Fred Schultz has been named as the interim Police Chief after previously serving in the APD Special Services Division. The Athens native has served the City of Athens since 2004 and was employed by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps for six years.

A city spokesperson said no decision has been made on hiring a permanent replacement for Couch.

Monday night's special-called meeting is happening at 5:30 p.m.