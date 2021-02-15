Special Olympics fundraiser offers Polar Plunge at Home option this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of brave souls across the state will take a plunge into icy water this weekend on behalf of more than 17,000 Special Olympics athletes.

The Knoxville Polar Plunge will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Participants can plunge in-person, on-site at the West Side Family YMCA, or take part in the first Plunge at Home.

“For those choosing this option you may plunge at home, at your school or at work by jumping in your own pool, taking part in a water balloon fight, running through a sprinkler, or coming up with your own creative idea,” the press release states. “However, you choose to participate you will still be supporting our athletes in a time where your support is needed more than ever.”

Visit www.polarplungetn.com to register or donate.

The Polar Plunge has become the signature fundraising event of Special Olympics. Plunges take place all over the United States with 10 of those plunges taking place in Tennessee during February.

Special Olympics Tennessee has helped thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities realize new dreams through sports training and competition.