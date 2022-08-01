KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Speed humps will be installed on neighborhood roads and part of the City of Knoxville’s 2022 Resurfacing Project.

Crews are working to repave about 30 equivalent miles of streets, including installing 180 speed humps in neighborhoods that requested traffic calming solutions.

The requests were sent to the Neighborhood Traffic Safety Program.

In 2021, speed bumps were placed in the Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighborhood because of the fast drivers who would come between 4-6 p.m. However, the officials had the speed bumps removed because they were done without permission.

Some residents tried different methods like the makeshift speed bumps but were told that they can’t put anything on the roads without permission from Knoxville.

The residents of Oakwood-Lincoln Park believed that something needed to be done about the fast drivers in the area.

Speed humps are less aggressive than speed bumps at low speeds. Humps are often used on streets, while bumps are used more in parking lots.

The residents then worked with Knoxville’s Neighborhood Empowerment department on a traffic calming study. In order for residents to add changes to the street, they would need to collect signatures from more than 50 percent of their neighbors.

Neighborhood groups collected data and signatures to work with the city to determine the best ways to slow traffic on the roads and make them safer for residents, according to the City of Knoxville.

After the group effort, the city created the Resurfacing Project to repave the streets and add speed humps.

The program is a collaboration between Transportation Engineering, City of Knoxville – Office of Neighborhood Empowerment and Knoxville Police Department.