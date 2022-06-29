KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is reminding residents about a reduction in the speed limit on unmarked neighborhood roads. Beginning Friday, July 1, the speed limit on Knoxville’s unmarked neighborhood roads will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.

The Knoxville City Council approved the change in December 2021 to reduce the speed limit on any street where a specific speed limit is not posted.

The City cites AAA data that shows there is a 70% greater chance for a fatality in bike/pedestrian conflicts at 30 mph vs 25 mph.

According to the city’s website, the city has 4,062 speed limit signs throughout the city and the new ordinance will affect just 43 signs.

At least 1,534 traffic crashes in Knoxville caused either a fatality or serious injury from 2016-2020 with an average of 34 fatal crashes occurring every year. More than 1 in 5 of these crashes involved pedestrians or bicyclists, the city said.

Last year, the Knoxville City Council passed a resolution to join ‘Vision Zero,’ an international movement to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing mobility. Knoxville joins more than other 50 U.S. communities who have endorsed the ‘Vision Zero’ goal.

Knoxville began developing its Vision Zero action plan with engineering, education, and enforcement strategies in February and is expected to conclude in 2023.