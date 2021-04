GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Over the Easter weekend local artists and students painted giant eggs to decorate the Gatlinburg Skylift Park.

A group of students from Gatlinburg Pittman High School joined the professionals to decorate for “Spring Into Color.”

Park crews hung lighted eggs, and twinkly lights on and below the bridge that will stay up throughout the rest of the month to celebrate the start of spring.

The special display is included as part of the regular ticket price.