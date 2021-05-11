Spring Trash Run combines a fun run with litter collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting its second spring Trash Run on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The run will kick off at Alliance Brewing on Sevier Avenue, from there participants will run or walk around the area collection litter. Maps, gloves, safety vests, and litter pickers will be provided.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited back to Alliance Brewing Co where they will receive $1 off beer and the chance to win prizes. Prizes include t-Shirts from Borderland Tees, gift cards from local breweries, and other items from businesses in Old Sevier. For each bag of trash collected, participants will receive a prize entry ticket.

Signup at www.keepknoxvillebeautiful.org/upcoming.