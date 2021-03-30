Spring turkey hunting season opens April 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Turkey hunters, have your calls ready. The 2021 spring turkey hunting season opens in most areas around Tennessee this weekend.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding turkey hunters of important rules before they head up into the woods in search of a good gobbler.

In a release from TWRA, the reminders were laid out, along with some benefits:

Licensing

A hunting and fishing combination (Type 001), plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required. More information on the 2021 spring turkey season can be found in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online and available at TWRA offices and license agents.

Harvesting, ‘Tag Before You Drag’

TWRA says this will be the second spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag” where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving. Hunters are able to use the TWRA on the Go app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service, prior to moving.

If you do not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportations tags that printed at the bottom of your license this year and you have until midnight on the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state) to check in your harvest online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations. Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com

One bearded turkey is allowed per day, not to exceed the new spring season limit of three bearded turkeys (two birds in the MAV unit).

Time

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset (times found based on your location in the TWRA On the Go app).

Equipment

Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.

Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.”