Sprinkler system saves $1.2M Pigeon Forge luxury cabin from fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire sprinklers saved a $1.2 million luxury cabin from going up in smoke according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

The PFFD was dispatched in response to a fire alarm around 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, indicating a water flow alarm in an unoccupied cabin at 4125 Sherwood Heights Way. Calls from other nearby cabins indicated that smoke and flames were visible from the cabin’s first floor.

Firefighters arrived to find a three-story, 6,400-square-foot rental cabin with a working fire with flames visible from the rear of the cabin.

A sprinkler located outside a mechanical room contained the fire to a single room. Shortly thereafter, the fire was completely extinguished by firefighters.

“The cabin, with an estimated worth of $1.2 million and the capacity to sleep 48 guests, incurred approximately $15,000 in damages,” PFFD Chief Tony Watson said. “We have no doubt that the sprinkler system prevented the loss of this cabin and minimized damages. This event further demonstrates the value of sprinkler systems in all properties.”