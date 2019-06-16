Squirrel causes outage in North Athens

The Athens Utilities Board has restored power to the North Athens Substation area on Hwy. 305 after crews responded to an outage.

A technician reported that a squirrel had got into a pole-top insulator on Old Niota Rd. and the squirrel died as it burned and destroyed the wire that ties the insulator to the phase of conductor wire.

Shortly after, the phase of the conductor fell to the ground, causing high amperage faults and opened the substation breaker.

The phase was destroyed, frayed, and now crews are making a new splice before tying the wire back into service.

AUB saying, “The guys are working as quickly and safely as possible to respond to this unforturnate animal encounter. We’ll get you back on ASAP.”